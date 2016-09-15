Helsby man robbed and murdered during adventure trip in Mongolia

A MAN from Helsby has been allegedly robbed and murdered while on an adventure trip to Mongolia.

Steve Nash, 53, was an experienced paragliding pilot who was hiking and paragliding across the remote Khangai Nuruu mountain range in central Mongolia – 400km west of capital Ulaanbaatar.

He was travelling with his friend Gareth Aston, who had to withdraw from the attempt after picking up an injury on August 31.

Mr Nash had decided to carry on alone. Shortly afterwards the alarm was raised at about 1pm local time when his tracking device stopped moving.

Speaking to Cross Country Magazine, his friend Malcolm Grace, said: “There was no end-of-day ‘okay’ message.

“The last track-point showed him stopped in the middle of a valley.

“Some hours later we got the devastating news from Gareth that Steve had been killed and robbed.

“His passport and his money were missing. Everything else was still there, including his paraglider – packed in his backpack.”

Mr Nash had flown in Mongolia before but had previously failed to cross the Khangai Nuuru with Mr Aston due to poor weather.

He wrote on his Facebook page – Spiralling the Steppes 2 – before the trip they were “going back to try again; this time armed with more experience, lighter hike and fly equipment and hoping for better conditions”.

Investigations into Mr Nash’s death in Mongolia are ongoing.

A Foreign Office spokesman, speaking on behalf of the British embassy in Ulaanbaatar, said: “We are in contact with Mongolian authorities regarding the death of a British national, and are providing support and advice to the family at this difficult time.”

Mr Nash leaves his wife Shirley.

A fundraising page which was set up by Mr Nash before his trip to raise money for Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation has raised over £800 since his death. To donate visit - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RBXA15-TeamGBR