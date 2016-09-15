Ellesmere Port man jailed for hitting neighbour on the head with axe

A MAN who attacked his neighbour with an axe following a dispute on Halloween has been sent to prison.

Neil Michael Yates, 46, attacked Peter Dennett with a yellow handled axe on the doorstep of his home on Seymour Drive, Little Sutton, causing a ‘bloody gash’ in his head.

He then dragged Mr Dennett onto the pavement on the residential street while he was unconscious.

Yates, who has a track record of substance abuse and burglary, was arrested and, while on bail, he also broke into a home on Canadian Avenue in Hoole, Chester.

When he was arrested again, he was found in possession of crack cocaine – a class A drug.

At a hearing at Chester Crown Court Yates was convicted of all three offences before Recorder Christopher Alldis.

Simon Mintz, prosecuting, told the court how Yates and the complainant had previously been friends and Yates had borrowed money from Dennett’s mother.

Mr Mintz said: “There was a falling out with the families, the details of which are not important but there was angst between the parties.”

Mr Dennett had a Halloween party on Saturday, October 31 last year which went on ‘well into the night’ Recorder Alldis said.

Mr Mintz added: “Mr Dennett got drunk and took an ill-advised decision to pay a visit to the defendant, whose house was one minute’s walk away.

“He banged on the door and when there was no response he splashed paint on his front door and went back to his own home.”

Mr Mintz told the court how Yates went round to Mr Dennett’s house ‘on the bounce’ and a family member heard his knocking.

“He saw the defendant concealing something behind his back and the defendant told the man that he wanted to kill Peter for throwing paint on his door,” said Mr Mintz.

“He managed to pacify him and said they would sort it the next day. On that basis the defendant returned to his own home and if the matter ended there, we would not be in court today.”

Despite Yates’ ‘checkered past’, which included behavioural problems as a youth, a long-standing drug addiction to heroin in his 20s and many convictions for acquisitive crimes, he had become ‘clean’ and lived at the house on Seymore Drive with his two dogs.

At 8am, witnesses saw Mr Dennett again walking to the defendants house and knocked on the door.

As the defendant opened the door, there was an exchange between the men and the defendant struck Mr Dennett to the head with an axe and he fell to the ground.

He added: “This time the neighbours called the police and witnesses continued to observe the defendants behaviour.

“He dragged Mr Dennett onto the pavement and went back to his house where he continued to wash the paint from his door.

“Mr Dennett was out cold and the defendant tried to revive him at one point. When he came back round, he staggered off home and witnesses asked him: ‘Are you OK? I’ll call for an ambulance’.”

At 8.30am police officers attended the scene and reported a pool of blood on the doorstep of Yates’ house, which he had been renting for six years.

The victim was found at his home ‘very confused’ and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where staples were used to seal the wound.

Yates was arrested and released on bail, during which the court heard how he ‘slipped back into drug use’ and became involved with ‘old friends’.

During his bail period, his DNA was found at a house on Canadian Avenue, where a window was smashed a set of binoculars and a telescope were stolen to the value of £70 and an untidy search made, during a time between February 20-27, when the owner was on holiday.

When his DNA was matched by police, he was arrested and he was found in possession of crack cocaine.

Oliver King defending said his client had been on ‘the right track’ and had even re-established a relationship with his two daughters.

Mr King added: “He realises that, by his own hand, he has undone his good work.”

Despite ‘a degree of provocation’ by the complainant, Mr King conceded that Yates’ behaviour and use of an ‘extremely sinister tool’ pushed the custodial sentencing guidelines.

Mr Alldis handed Yates a 30-month sentence for the section 20 wounding charge, one year consecutive for the burglary and seven days for the possession of a class A drug, also to run consecutively.