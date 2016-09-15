Reserves celebrated during special day in Chester city centre

THE work of men and women who spare time to serve their country was celebrated at an event in Chester.

Cheshire West and Chester Council invited reserve units to hold displays in the city centre to mark national Reserves Day on Thursday.

Six units, including 75 Engineer Regiment, 157 Regiment Royal Logistics Corp, 4 Mercian Regiment (Ellesmere Port), 208 Field Hospital, 119 Recovery Company REME and The Queens Own Yeomanry, were inundated with visitors keen to find out more about each unit, its role and the equipment on display during the day.

The Sea Cadets North West also had a presence in the council’s HQ building to raise awareness about those individuals who volunteer as cadet force instructors.

Cllr Reggie Jones, council Armed Forces member champion, said: “We organised this event to show our support for the armed forces and to highlight the important work of the reserve forces and our cadet force volunteers in protecting the nation’s security at home and overseas.

“Reservists balance their civilian life with a service career and make a valuable contribution to the nation over and above their day jobs.

“They have always played and continue to play a key role in our armed forces.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the chance to speak with those reservists and cadet force volunteers in Chester on Thursday and it was good to see so many members of the public also making the most of the opportunity.”

For more information about Cheshire West and Chester Council’s work to support the Armed Forces visit www.westcheshirearmedforcescovenant.co.uk

For more information about the Army Reserves visit www.army.mod.uk/reserve/31781.aspx

For more information about the Sea Cadets visit www.sea-cadets.org