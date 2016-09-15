Cheshire Police mount probe into legality of £249,000 park lodge sale

POLICE are reviewing whether the sale of a Chester park lodge was illegal.

Cheshire Police’s economic crime unit is currently looking at evidence given to them by a community group in Hoole who claim that the sale of the lodge by the council was “illegal and corrupt”.

The economic crime unit are currently reviewing the evidence to see whether any criminal offence might have been committed by Cheshire West and Chester Council during the £249,000 sale of the lodge in 2013.

Councillors on the audit and governance committee were told about police involvement in the sale at a meeting on Tuesday where they voted against an independent investigation into the sale of the lodge on the grounds of the £45,000 price tag.

Committee member Cllr Reggie Jones told the Leader that he thought it was the wrong decision.

He said: “If we are saying as a new administration that we want to be open and transparent then this is the first test and we have probably failed in the eyes of the public. We need to demonstrate above and beyond that we have a high level of integrity.

“I’m not saying the council have been doing anything illegal or that there is anything wrong, I don’t know, but we have not seen all the part of the evidence challenged.”

The campaigners say that the park, including the lodge, is held in trust by the council and not owned by the council so officers had no legal power to sell the lodge.

They claim that because the council was a “custodian” of the land, not the owner, there should have been a statutory consultation before any part land was sold off.

They also said that councillors should have made the decision on whether the sale should have gone ahead, not officers.

The council has previously admitted and apologised for not carrying out a two-week public consultation period before the sale went ahead but officers said that as the sale has gone through they had no legal power to get the lodge back, which is currently being used for private housing.