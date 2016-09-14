Appeal after attempted robbery of teenager on A56 near Helsby

CHESTER officers are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Hapsford.

At approximately 1.20am on Thursday, September 8, a 19-year-old local man was walking towards Helsby on the A56, Chester Road, near to the Hornsmill Pub, Hapsford, when he noticed that he was being followed.

As the man continued to walk towards Helsby the offender came towards him and threatened him with a bladed item demanding that he handed over his wallet and mobile phone.

The victim refused and continued to walk and the offender then ran off in an unknown direction.

The offender is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 11 inches tall, and was wearing a grey hoody and blue jeans.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Seddon said: “This incident occurred in the early hours of the morning so there are unlikely to have been many pedestrians in the area, which would have meant that the offender would have stood out to motorists driving past at the time of the incident.

“The A56 is a busy road and I believe that there would have been motorists in the area at the time of the incident who could hold vital information.

“I urge anyone who believes that they may have witnessed this incident, or has any information in relation to the case, to contact the team here at Chester on 101 so we can progress with the investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 60 of 8/9/2016. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.