Craig Mahon believes current Chester FC team is best he has played with

CRAIG MAHON fully believes the current Chester team is the best he has played with during his four years at the club.

The popular central midfielder was named man of the match in Tuesday’s 2-0 home victory against bottom club Guiseley and is confident the win can act as a spark for his club to pull away from the foot of the league table.

Mahon, who has scored 11 goals in his 113 appearances for the 19th-placed Blues and has been impressed with the way management duo Jon McCarthy and Ian Sharps operate.

“I think this is the best team at Chester that I’ve played with,” Mahon said.

“This is my fourth season at the club and I believe we’ve got one of the best teams in that time.

“The lads have a great bond together and we work really hard on and off the field and the gaffer gets as much as he can out of everybody.

“All our good work comes from the training sessions that the gaffer and Sharpy put together.

“Behind the scenes it is going really well, but we have got to make sure that everything on the pitch is also going really well, and I think our win on Tuesday night proved that.

“Our game this Saturday at home to Braintree is massive for us because we don’t want to be down there near the bottom. We want to be in mid-table and pushing for the play-offs.

“We have just got to keep winning and keep focusing on the next game.”

The Dublin-born 27-year-old struggled with injury problems last season and this term he has so far featured in eight matches and has started to demonstrate his ability to torment opposition defences.

He added: “It was important to get all three points on Tuesday because we knew we had to win.

“We knew we had to show the fans and ourselves that we don’t want to be down at the bottom of the league table scrapping for any points.

“We want to be in the top half of the table and beating teams like Guiseley and hoppefully pushing ourselves on.

“I thought the boys gave a very professional performance on Tuesday night. We started really well in the first 15 minutes before giving away a few passes and lacking a little bit of confidence.

“But we went in at half time 0-0 and got ourselves back together and I thought we came out in the second half like a different team.

“I thought we worked really hard for the whole 90 minutes, and we worked really hard to score our two goals and our performance shone as well, so it was great to be part of it.

“It was frustrating in the first half because we created a few goalscoring chances that we didn’t take, but we obviously worked hard to make sure that we got to the second half, kept our heads down, and made sure we kept plugging away.”