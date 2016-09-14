Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy delighted with home win over Guiseley

JON McCARTHY underlined the importance of his team's confidence-boosting 2-0 win last night against rock bottom Guiseley.
The Chester manager was delighted to see second half goals from Kane Richards and Tom Shaw secure three precious points.
“Everybody expected us to beat Guiseley, but these matches are never easy,” McCarthy said.
“I watched Guiseley on Saturday and they should have beaten Woking, but we should have been 3-0 up after 15 minutes.
“I've been through a lot of games like this against teams who are in the bottom six and winning the three points is massive.
“We've won games like this before and that's why we manage to stay in this league and I recognise that and that's what I try to get through to the players.
“Games against Forest Green and Aldershot are easier for our players to manage because there is less expectation, so a win against Guiseley is big in terms of my players development and the breathing space it gives us in terms of the extra points.
“I had to make a lot of changes because we had a lot of injuries, but this result is good for the group because it proves that our system works."