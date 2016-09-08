Plan for new junction aimed to tackle 'dangerous' stretch of M56 is finally revealed

LONG-awaited plans to tackle a ‘dangerous’ stretch of motorway used by thousands of commuters each day have been laid out by highways chiefs.

Drivers, business owners and residents have been urged to have their say on proposals to create a new junction either on the west or the east of M56 between Hapsford and Runcorn.

Two options have been sketched by Highways England for a new Junction 11a on the M56 in a bid to ease congestion, relieve pressure on Junction 12 and improve connections to the Mersey Gateway.

The plans were shown at a meeting on Tuesday in Frodsham – the comments from which will help inform proposals for a consultation later in the year.

The M56 is well known as an important strategic route which links North Wales to Manchester and the M6 as well as the Wirral, via the A55 and M53.

It also provides links to Chester, Manchester Airport, south Warrington, and Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The new preferred route is expected to be decided in Spring 2017 with construction is expected to begin by March 2020.

Project manager Sophie Diver said: “The government is investing heavily in additional capacity and connections to future-proof our network and to reflect the growth in the regional economy.

“The M56 is an important strategic route for the North West. Drivers will benefit from the additional capacity and connectivity that a new junction will provide.

“We are carrying out a number of surveys in the area to gather information, which will help us to develop each improvement option.

“Ecology surveys are taking place to identify if any protected species are present. This will help us to understand the environmental impacts.”

More information on the scheme is available on Highways England’s web page for the proposals at: www.highways. gov.uk/m56junction11a

Option one - East option

This option would introduce a new junction to the east of the West Coast main line connecting to the A56 Chester Road to the south and the existing Murdishaw roundabout to the north.

Option two - West option

This option would introduce a new junction to the west of the West Coast main line connecting to a new roundabout at the south and the A533 Southern Expressway to th e north.