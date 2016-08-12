Police appeal after armed robbery at Frodsham travel agents

CHESHIRE Police is appealing for information following an armed robbery in Frodsham.

At approximately 1.45pm on Thursday 11 August a man and a woman walked towards a travel agents on Church Street, Frodsham.

As they reached the store the man went into the travel agents, whilst the woman waited outside on her mobile phone.

Once inside the store the man approached the counter where he threatened a member of staff with a bladed item and demanded that they opened the safe and handed over all of the money.

After receiving a quantity of cash (Both British Sterling and foreign currency) the man then left the store, and both the man and woman left the scene in the same direction.

The man is described as being around 5”10 in height of a slim build, with stubble and dark hair. He was wearing a blue coat with the hood up, black trousers, which were splashed with paint.

The woman is described as having short brown hair and at the time of the incident she was wearing a black top and leggings.

Detective Constable Gary Morris said: “We are currently following a number lines of enquiry in relation to this incident and I’m keen to hear from who may have witnessed the incident take police or know the identity of the offenders.

“I’d also ask anyone who is offered foreign currency a low price by members of the public to contact us.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 426 of 11 August. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.