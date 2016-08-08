Gateshead v Chester FC: How the Blues were rated

CHESTER FC got their league campaign off to a miserable start with a 3-0 defeat at Gateshead on Saturday.

There was very little cheer for the travelling Blues fans - except the final whistle! Here's how Blues reporter Dennis Wall rated the players...

LIAM ROBERTS 5/10: The on loan Walsall goalkeeper looked tentative and indecisive under pressure. He was at fault for Gateshead first and third goals after failing to deal with crosses that lead to close range finishes.

THEO VASSELL 5: Looked out of his depth as Chester's right-back. Gateshead left-midfielder George Smith turned him inside out on the edge of the penalty area.

BLAINE HUDSON 7: Provided a strong presence in the heart of defence. He showed his experience with a number of no nonsense clearances.

RYAN ASTLES 7 (STAR MAN): Produced a commanding aerial display in central defence. He didn't put a foot wrong while under pressure for long periods.

JOHNNY HUNT 7: A hardworking performance at left-back. Hunt defender rolled up his sleeves and did all he could to keep the hosts at bay.

JORDAN CHAPELL 7: Tried to make an impact with a number of over-laps. But the attacking midfielder's final delivery and attempts on goal were poor.

LUKE GEORGE 6: Found himself surrounded and out-numbered. He battled to win possession but was closed down and shut out.

TOM SHAW 6: Looked dejected and frustrated with his contribution. Had a lot of the ball but failed to provide service to his strikers.

ELLIOTT DURRELL 7: Looked a threat with his pace and trickery on the right flank. The attacking midfielder did all he could to carve openings that weren't converted.

JAMES ALABI 5: Found himself isolated and disillusioned in the final third. His poor first touch let him down when he did finally have the ball at his feet.

KANE RICHARDS 5: Failed to demonstrate his pace and failed to test the home keeper. He also attempted to win a few free-kicks, but the referee was never convinced.

SUBSTITUTES

CRAIG MAHON 6: Added a new dimension to Chester's midfield for the final 15 minutes. The Irishman jinked his way into space, but he failed to find any meaningful options.

SAM HUGHES 6: The game was effectively over when he was introduced in place of Tom Shaw. It was always going to be difficult to make an impression at that stage of a game.

JAMES AKINTUNDE 6: Provided too little too late for the Blues. The striker replaced Kane Richards for the final 15 minutes but didn't make an impact.