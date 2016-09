FIRE crews were called to a shop in Frodsham after a fridge caught fire.

One woman had to be treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze which happened on Church Street, Frodsham, at 9.16am this morning.

Two fire engines, one from Widnes and one from Runcorn attended the incident. On arrival, crews found the fire to be out so continued to investigate the premises, ensuring they were safe.

The ambulance service were also in attendance and treated one female for smoke inhalation.