Boy, 13, released on police bail after teenager was stabbed at Frodsham skatepark

A BOY aged 13 has been released on police bail after a teenager was reportedly stabbed at a skate park.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool following the alleged assault in Frodsham at 1.20pm on Wednesday.

He was said to have suffered a 'small wound' to his stomach and the Leader understands he is due to be discharged from hospital on Thursday.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “A 13-year-old boy who was arrested in relation to an incident in Frodsham yesterday has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries. He is due to report back to officers on 30/9/2016.”

The incident shocked locals in the town, many of whom take their children to the park at Saltworks Farm on Ship Street.

Police have sought to reassure residents, describing the alleged attack as an “isolated incident”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 441 of 3/8/2016. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.