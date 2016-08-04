A TEENAGER has been stabbed at a skatepark in Frodsham.

The victim, who was at the Frodsham Skate Park on Ship Street, was stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to Aintree University Hospital for emergency care.

At the time of printing the Frodsham and Helsby Standard, the victim’s condition was unknown.

A North West Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing. We were called at 1.23pm and we arrived at 1.31pm.”

Cheshire Police have cordoned off the area, which was busy with children enjoying their school summer holidays.

Frodsham Town Council, who operate the park, were notified by Cheshire Police shortly before 2pm.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of an incident in Frodsham. They attended and found that a 17-year-old boy had been assaulted at the skatepark. As a result of the incident the victim received a small wound to his stomach and has been taken to Aintree Hospital.

“A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault, he is currently being questioned by officers.

“Officers would like to reassure residents that this is an isolated incident and anyone with any concerns should speak to an officer from their local policing unit.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 441 of 3/8/2016. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A town council spokesman said: “We are all in shock and are looking to gather more information over the next 24 hours to learn about what happened.”

The skate park at Saltworks Farm, which is listed on family websites as a recreational place for children to enjoy, is made up of concrete ramps and was opened in 2013.

There is no age limit or opening times at the skatepark which cost £130,000 to build.