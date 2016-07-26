Lego 'Bricks in Motion' exhibition at Chester Cathedral proves a major hit

VISITORS have been flocking to Chester Cathedral to check out a new LEGO exhibition.

The Bricks in Motion exhibition celebrates the weird and wonderful world of transport and is made up of 111 individual models and more than 500,000 bricks.

The exhibition will run until September 4 and this is the last time the collection will be on display in the UK for the foreseeable future. The exhibition will travel to Europe and Asia in the upcoming months.

Visitors can see replicas of a space shuttle, a F1 Mercedes, horse-drawn carriages, a moon buggy and Stephenson’s Rocket amongst many others. The centrepiece of the exhibition is a seven metre long faithful replica of the Titanic, complete with LEGO passengers.

The models took a year to construct and were created by 22 of the finest LEGO artists in the world, including Duncan Titmarsh, the UK’s only LEGO Certified Professional.

LEGO project co-ordinator at Chester Cathedral, Elizabeth Butterworth, said: “The exhibition has taken the cathedral by storm. The sheer scale of some of the models – not to mention the artistry and craftsmanship that has gone into them – is amazing.”

The Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral, Peter Howell-Jones, said: “Chester Cathedral is now well known for its association with LEGO and we are making great progress with the building of our 350,000-brick replica of the building.

“We jumped at the chance to host the Bricks in Motion exhibition as it will appeal to families during the summer holidays and we are excited to see such detailed LEGO craftsmanship on display.”

Chester Cathedral has also installed a large LEGO pit for children to play in in The Refectory Café for the duration of the holidays.

A series of LEGO Make and Take Saturday workshops, lasting an hour and costing £10, will also give children aged 5-10 the chance to build a sports car and then take part in a speed challenge on a gravity-defying racetrack.