FANS of the Bard soaked up the sun, gorged on tasty picnics and enjoyed a perfect performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The Frodsham Players put on four open-air performances of the much-loved Shakespeare play at St Laurence Church.

Michael Mills directed the classic, which follows three intertwined sub-plots about love. There is the wedding of Theseus and Hyppolyta; then the turbulent lovers Demetrius, Hermia, Lysander and Helena; and also the Mechanicals, who perform a play within a play.