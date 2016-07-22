Sightings of dog that went missing at Helsby quarry gives hope to owner

A BELOVED pet pooch that went missing at Helsby quarry almost three weeks ago has reportedly been spotted twice.

Sue Carter told the Standard she was still hopeful that Colin the Jack Russell terrier would soon be reunited with his owner Cliff Jones, 72, her father-in-law-to-be.

She said two people had positively identified nine-year-old Colin, the latest sighting being in the Ashton Hayes area, but could not capture him.

People continue to keep an eye out for him in the area, with a group planning to camp out at the quarry again tomorrow.

Sue said she hoped the mischievous mutt would soon get bored of his adventure and scamper back to his and Cliff's new home at The Windings care home in Helsby.

Sue, who lives with fiancé Ian in Elton, said: “The support we've had from people helping us find Colin has been unbelievable.

“We've had two positive sightings now so we just have to keep our fingers crossed. We just hope he’s having a whale of a time but gets tired and comes home. Cliff is missing him terribly still.”

Cliff and Colin had become inseparable since Cliff's wife Jean passed away six years ago.

A rescue dog named after the policeman who found him, Colin had been picked out by the couple just a year before Jean died.

Having suffered a stroke and several falls, Cliff had agreed to move from his family home in Huyton, Merseyside, to The Windings two months ago.

Sue said he had been anxious about the move and was grateful that the home accepted pets and Colin could move with him.

He was devastated when his best friend went missing while out on a walk with his son Ian, Sue's fiancé, on the evening of July 1.

Hundreds of people have helped with the search operation. Anyone with news on Colin's whereabouts should call Sue on 07581359944.