Parent banned from contacting Frodsham primary school after death threat rant to headteacher

A MAN has been banned from contacting a Frodsham primary school and narrowly avoided prison for leaving menacing and obscene messages.

Phillip McCabe, 33, was given a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order to stop him contacting Frodsham Manor House Primary School on Langdale Way, after he left three obscene messages directed at headteacher Ian Devereux-Roberts.

Prosecutor Alison Warburton told the court that on June 30, staff at the school picked up three voicemail messages which had been left overnight for Mr Devereux-Roberts.

Ms Warburton said the messages seemed to be in response to a letter sent to parents asking about an upcoming school trip.

On each message McCabe, of Brakeley Lane, Little Leigh, Northwich, introduced himself first before launching a tirade of abuse.

Ms Warburton said in the first message McCabe said he had reported the school to social services, called Mr Devereux-Roberts an abusive name and said it was “48 hours before I find out where you live”.

In the second, McCabe again called Mr Devereux-Roberts an abusive name.

He added: “You will be ******* dead in 48 hours, not because of me but because of every other parent”.

Ms Warburton said the school immediately contacted the police as they felt “threatened”.

In interview McCabe told police he was “wound up” with issues with his ex-partner and was “ranting” and didn’t mean to carry out any threat.

Ms Warburton said McCabe had four convictions for seven previous offences, including the same offence in March against the same school.

Defending, Derek McDonald said McCabe had two children from a previous relationship at the school and he had concerns about them.

He said that McCabe had some “anger issues” and was seeking help in relation to those.

He said he was remorseful and calling the school was just a way of “getting rid of his aggression”.

Magistrates setenced McCabe to 12 weeks in custody, suspended for two years.

They also imposed a two-year restraining order against him to stop him contacting Mr Devereux-Roberts and the school, or attending at the school.

McCabe was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and £115 victim surcharge.