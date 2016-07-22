Man avoids prison after punching and kicking a man to the floor in Frodsham pub

A MAN who “lost his temper” in a pub and punched and kicked a man to the floor has been spared jail.

Luke Ankers, 29, of Village Road, Dunham on the Hill, near Chester, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Chester Crown Court.

Prosecuting, Kim Egerton told the court that Ankers was in the Cholmondeley Arms pub, on Church Street, Frodsham, on May 8 when he got into an argument with a man in the smoking area of the pub.

Ms Egerton said that Ankers punched Daniel Bostock to the left side of the face and then kicked him in the head whilst he lay on the ground after Ankers and his family were “threatened” by the man.

Mr Bostock, who did not support the prosecution, had a tooth knocked out as a result of the assault as well as bruising and swelling to his face, and a cut to his lip.

Ms Egerton told the court that Ankers had one previous conviction which was for another assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the ex-partner of his sister. During this assault he repeatedly punched the victim and dragged him along the ground and, as a result, was sent to prison in 2014 for 15 months.

Defending, Oliver King told the court that Mr Bostock had been “staring” at Ankers and “making threats” including saying men were coming to the pub with guns and Ankers lost his temper.

Mr King said that Ankers had a medical condition which means he produces too much adrenaline and since the incident has started medication.

Ankers also worked in middle management at an aviation firm and has two children with a third on the way. Mr King said that if he was sent to prison the family may lose their home and asked for any sentence to be suspended.

Judge Roger Dutton gave Ankers a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He also ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and a 25-day rehabilitation programme.