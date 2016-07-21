Cheshire Oaks to undergo facelift that will create 330 new jobs

CHESHIRE Oaks Designer Outlet is set to have a facelift which will create 330 new jobs.

A consultation is set to launch on modernisation plans which include the creation of a new car park deck, new car park entrances, a new community space and the introduction of a number of new shops and brands at the centre.

The plans include the creation of a stunning new children’s play area, a new ‘welcome centre’ for visitors and a footbridge link at the rear of the site.

Tim Armstead, from operator McArthur Glen, said: “We want to create a stylish new state-of-the-art play area in a better location, where parents will be able to sit down and have a coffee while watching their kids enjoy themselves.

“We believe a new car park deck will support our efforts to improve flows around our car parks and will assist our peak traffic managers, who operate on weekends and busy traffic days.”

The new plans would create 330 jobs with about 250 of those jobs expected to be filled by residents of the Cheshire West and Chester area.

The modernisation plans have come as a result of customer feedback undertaken over a 12-month period which revealed that customers wanted improved WC facilities, more visitor information and better car parking.

The plans also propose a new community space, which will become a focal area for major celebrations at Cheshire Oaks and will link to a new relaxing landscaped square close to the new Welcome Centre.

Visitor feedback said the street scene could be improved by distancing the car park slightly and creating a small return parade of shops that would complete the customer journey between Polo Ralph Lauren and Burberry.

McArthur Glen also wants to include five stylish new kiosk shops in the proposals, which will allow new brands, with limited UK representation to trial an outlet at Cheshire Oaks.

The consultation will propose a new footbridge link between Cheshire Oaks and Thornton Road, which has been discussed for many years.

Cheshire Oaks bosses believe a new bridge will bring real benefits to local residents and employees, many of who already walk or cycle to Cheshire Oaks.

Opened in 1995 and now employing 2,500 people, the centre attracts visitors from all over the north of England, as well as a growing number of foreign tourists.

The company already employs 1,540 people who live in Ellesmere Port and says that reinvestment and refurbishment is the key to maintaining success at Cheshire Oaks.