Music fans flocked to Saltworks Playing Fields for Frodsham Festival

MORE THAN 1,000 music fans flocked to Saltworks Playing Fields for the Frodsham Festival.

Concert-goers shrugged off the bad weather and rocked out to sets from headliners The Icicle Works, Space and The Christians.

Alongside the music, crowds enjoyed a funfair, food and annual football tournament with money raised at the festival, now in its fourth year, going towards their charity partner Marie Curie.

Organiser Mark Rowlands said the weekend event had been a great success and that he was already planning the festival’s return in 2017.

“This was our fourth year and it was the worst year in terms of weather,” he said.

“But it has given a few things to think about for next years and we’re determined to keep going especially as this year’s headliners have increased our profile.

“At the end of the day we live in England so we know what the weather is like so it’s all about preparation.

“If you asked me on Friday morning if it was all worth it when we had trucks stuck up to their axles in mud I might have said something different but in the end it was well worth the effort and it went really well.”

Mark picked out the Icicle Works’ Friday night headline slot as a particular highlight with the Liverpool band, famous for their hits like Love is a Wonderful Colour and Whisper to a Scream (Birds Fly), performing a two hour set to their legion of fans.

“They were just brilliant both on and off the stage and Space really got the crowd jumping on the Saturday,” said Mark.

The Icicle Works frontman Ian McNabb added: “Thanks to everyone who came to see us in Frodsham.

“It was really lovely and very well organised. The good folk who do this festival are real music fans and it shows.”