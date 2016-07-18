Cyclists blasted for swearing and urinating in street in quaint Cheshire village

CYCLISTS have been criticised for blasting through a quaint Cheshire village, swearing out loud and even stopping to urinate in the street.

Great Budworth Parish Council reportedly sent a letter to 10 cycling clubs in the area urging them to remind members about acceptable behaviour.

Caroline Marshall, the council’s clerk, would not divulge which clubs had been contacted when the Standard contacted her yesterday.

But both Chester Road Club and the Frodsham Wheelers have indicated their members were not responsible.

A representative for the Chester club suggested the letter could have been a reaction to a recent race event, rather than a general complaint about cyclists' conduct when out on rides.

And a member of the Frodsham club said that, in his experience, all members behaved respectfully towards other road users and residents.

In her letter, Mrs Marshall wrote: “We have received a number of complaints from residents within the village regarding the conduct of cyclists riding though the village.

“Frequently cyclists come through Great Budworth at a dangerous speed (often in group formations) that are dangerous to both other road users and pedestrians.

“Whilst we appreciate that riders enjoy travelling

through such a picturesque village as ours, we would like to ask them to be more considerate of the residents who live there.

“Repeatedly cyclists are overheard using offensive language and generally shouting as they travel through.

“It has also been reported that cyclists have been seen urinating in the street, and within both our Upper and Lower Pump houses, historical landmarks in the village.

“We consider all of this conduct unacceptable and urge you strongly to remind your members about what should be considered acceptable behaviour.”

Some cyclists have since hit back on Twitter, with some describing the residents and council as “moaners”.