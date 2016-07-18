People rally to help find pensioner's beloved dog that disappeared at Helsby quarry

A COMMUNITY is rallying to help a distraught pensioner whose beloved dog disappeared at Helsby quarry.

Cliff Jones, 72, and Colin the Jack Russell, aged nine, had become inseparable since Cliff’s wife Jean passed away six years ago.

A rescue dog named after the policeman who found him, Colin had been picked out by the couple just a year before Jean died.

Having suffered a stroke and several falls, Cliff had agreed to move from his family home in Huyton, Merseyside, to The Windings care home in Helsby two months ago.

His soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Sue Carter, said he had been anxious about the move and was grateful that the home accepted pets and Colin could move with him.

So he was devastated when his best friend went missing while out on a walk at the quarry with his son Ian, Sue’s fiancé, on the evening of July 1.

In the past two weeks hundreds of people have helped with the search operation, camping out at the site, scouring the area and even hanging out socks and other items to give Colin a scent of home.

Sue, 38, who lives with Ian in Elton, told the Standard: “I’m hoping he hasn’t been taken, you do hear some stories nowadays. It’s so unlike him to go missing.

“Cliff has found it difficult since Jean passed away. His world changed but Colin has always been there for him.

“He was a rescue dog and they picked him together.”

She said Colin had become a “mini celebrity” since he and Cliff moved into the Windings, and everyone was devastated that he had gone missing.

“He’s got so much energy, he’s like Tigger from Winnie-the-Pooh!” said Sue.

“He must be out there somewhere but the most he’s ever been missing for before is an hour so it’s worrying.

“Everyone’s pets are so important to them and it’s devastating for Cliff, just when he’s beginning to settle into his new home.”

Residents, businesses, pubs, running clubs and council workers are all reported to have joined in the hunt for Colin.

On Sunday, July 10 dozens gathered at the quarry to carry out a search, led by Frodsham animal lover Donna Ryan, who used her local contacts to amass an army of volunteers.

She said on Facebook: “Had community spirit in buckets-full today, thank you to the wonderful people who came to Helsby Quarry this morning to help us search for missing Jack Russell, Colin.

“There wasn’t a dry eye to be had when the family of the owner turned up and were overwhelmed with the support.

“A huge thank you to those in Helsby and Frodsham who are leafletting, popping posters up, to the cyclists and runners who are out looking, the dog walkers and local shops who have kindly put up posters ... Very proud to live in this community. Let’s get Colin home to his elderly owner who’s had a stroke and is distraught his best friend is missing.”

Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts is asked to call Sue on 07581359944.