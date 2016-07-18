Race For Life 2016: Thousands of women took to the streets of Chester

THOUSANDS of women took to the streets of Chester and raised £110,000 to help beat cancer.

Race for Life took over the streets of the city with more than 2,000 women running, jogging or walking their way around the 5km course to raise money for Cancer Research.

The event, which was started at the Racecourse by special guest Francine Mitchell, 47, from Saltney, who beat breast cancer after being diagnosed a year ago, started early Sunday morning after a mass aerobics warm up.

Event manager Laura Taylor said it was an “absolutely fantastic” day.

“The turnout was great. I’m so grateful to everybody who made the effort to come,” she said.

“We managed to raise £110,000 for Cancer Research UK which is incredible.

“Everybody was in fantastic spirit and it was lovely to see so many people come together to help beat cancer.”