Chester Raft Race: Hundreds line banks of River Dee for 41st annual race

HUNDREDS of people lined the banks of the River Dee on Sunday to watch the 41st annual raft race.

A total of 37 vessels took part in the race, staged by Chester Rotary.

They included a pirate ship which spent most of its time boarding other vessels and partly destroying them – even managing to steal a tent from the Go Outdoors raft.

Pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media

The race, which had the Hospice of the Good Shepherd as its chosen charity, was won by the team from Chester Auto Services in their vessel – The Traitors – but the star of the show was the raft built by the Old Harkers Arms Pub called the Future of Chester Transport.

The pub had built a scale model of a Delorean and in a Back to the Future tribute had flashing lights, smoke and a crew member dressed up as Doc riding a hoverboard.

But their ambitious project to transform public transport in the city failed as they had to be towed back in. Dozens of people had gathered on the top of the Queen’s Park suspension bridge to throw eggs, flour and anything else they could find at the competitors and Jay St John made another appearance at the race this year in his water jetpack to soak the racers in the River Dee.

President of Chester Rotary, Brendan Witter, said: “We have all had a fantastic time but the most important thing is they are raising money for a great charity.

“People have come from such a distance to support the event - Liverpool, North Wales, and they are having a great time, even if they do get a bit wet.”