Euro 2016 fever grips the region for Wales v England clash

THE region came to a standstill for 90 minutes yesterday for a football match of epic proportions.

Despite the bitter disappointment of Wales’ losing.

2-1 to an injury-time Daniel Sturridge goal in Lens, pubs in Wrexham town centre were packed to the rafters with football fans queueing outside the doors to watch the national team face England at Euro 2016.

Chants and cheers were heard throughout the town centre and there was an increased presence from North Wales Police, with officers keeping a watchful eye over the proceedings on High Street.

Town centre police inspector Simon Kneale tweeted: “Great to see so many supporters in @wrexham Party atmosphere. Have a great afternoon and say hello to us! #keepitsafe #thinksafedrinksafe.”

Pubs in Chester also enjoyed bumper crowds as fans watched the action from France.

At the same time across Wrexham, Flintshire and Chester, pupils congregated in their school halls to watch the match with bated breath.

At the Maelor School in Penley, pupils from both sides of the border put their rivalry aside to enjoy the game while raising money for charity, with fans paying £1 each to watch the game on the big screen in their sports hall. Headteacher Simon Ellis said that all of the money raised would be going to help the Maelor’s partner school in the African country of Lesotho, where they are currently struggling through famnie and drought.

In Caia Park, the younger students were also enjoying the festivities, with pupils at Hafod y Wern Community Primary School gathering in the hall to watch the match, enjoying refreshments and snacks with the game, while youngsters at St Ethelwold’s Primary School in Shotton also had time out from class to watch the big match.