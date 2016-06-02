Driver's lucky escape as onboard footage shows huge crash at Cheshire's Oulton Park

A RACING driver was lucky to escape with no injuries after a spectacular crash at Oulton Park.

Spectators at the Cheshire track on Saturday saw Indian driver Ameya Vaidyanathan’s Carlin car fly through the air during a British Formula 3 race.

Vaidyanathan made contact with South African driver Sisa Ngebulana which caused his car to flip over and somersault three times through the air before landing and coming to a halt on the track.

The incident was captured on camera and the race was immediately ended after the collision.

Thankfully Vaidyanathan escaped any serious injury.

British F3 organisers said that he was ‘alert and conscious’ following the accident and was taken to the Medical Centre for a precautionary check, but given the all-clear and released 30 minutes later.

Vaidyanathan said: "I felt quite a few big hits but I have no idea what direction they were in or where they came from.

“I am just very thankful to the people at Tatuus for the strength of the car, the people involved in the championship too and everyone in the team for all their support.

"Once the accident finished, I was in quite a bit of shock but once that initial traumatic period had subsided then it was all OK."