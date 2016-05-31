Chester Zoo’s dinosaurs are scarier than ever after grand opening

FORGET Jurassic Park – Chester Zoo is now the place to go for dinosaur spotters.

A huge giganotosaurus, a dilophosaurus and a brachiosaurus are among a set of new arrivals as keepers get ready to turn back the clock more than 250 million years.

Twenty-three life-like robotic dinosaurs, which have been shipped from Texas in the USA, have stomped into the zoo for a new exhibition, which opened to the public on Saturday.

The hi-tech scaly creatures are the stars of Dinosaurs! The Next Adventure, the biggest exhibition ever staged at the zoo.

Featuring realistic movements and sounds, the dinosaurs, which disappeared from the planet millions of years ago, will aim to highlight the threat of extinction faced by species such as the Eastern black rhino, Sumatran orangutan and Sumatran tigers.

Charlotte Smith, head of discovery and learning, said: “Dinosaurs have always fascinated both young and old alike because of their sheer size and the mystique and wonderment that surrounds them. Despite the fact they roamed the earth for more than 160 million years, they are almost the stuff of imagination.

“This exhibition is going to be the biggest we’ve ever staged with our new arrivals including the giganotosaurus, one of the largest carnivores ever to walk the planet, the utahraptor with its curved claws and feathery limbs, and the brachiosaurus, a plant eating gentle giant.

“Although the dinosaurs are a lot fun, we hope they help us to raise awareness of a very real threat that many of the species here at the zoo face in the wild – extinction.

The last thing we want is for future generations to only be able to see animatronic rhinos, elephants, orangutans and lions because they too have disappeared – so it’s vital we help save them now while we still have the opportunity.”

Dinosaurs! The Next Adventure is free with normal zoo admission and will run every day until Friday September 2.

The exhibition is sponsored by Darwin Escapes.