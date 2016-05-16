Over 5,000 runners hit city's streets for sunny Chester Half Marathon

THOUSANDS of people donned their running shoes for a race around Chester’s historic Walls.

More than 5,000 people took part in the annual Essar Chester Half Marathon on Sunday morning, which began in the city centre at Chester Racecourse.

Pounding the streets to raise thousands of pounds for various charities, the runners were cheered on by large crowds bathed in glorious sunshine.

Pictures by Simon Warburton / NWN Media

In response to feedback from runners in previous years, this year’s half marathon took in more of the city’s sights.

Runners headed up Watergate Street, turned right at Nicholas Street and swept around via Grosvenor Road to Bridge Street.

From there they went through to Northgate Street and out up Parkgate Road into the countryside, before finishing outside the town hall and cathedral.

The idea behind the revised route was to offer good opportunities for spectators, with the city Rows providing ideal vantage points.

BBC news presenter Louise Minchin launched the race, and Chester Leader and Standard news editor Jonathon Barnett was a first-time participant.

He completed the half marathon in two hours and 40 minutes.

“I have never attempted a fun run before now – let alone a half-marathon”, he said.

“It was tough going by the end, but the atmosphere was great and hats off to the hundreds of people who stood along the route shouting encouragement and waving.

“After a plate of pasta I am now looking forward to a couple of cold beers.”

The winner was Mark Kibiwott-Kangogo from Kenya, who completed the event in an impressive one hour, three minutes and 59 seconds

Julie Briscoe from Barnsley was the first woman to finish the race, completing the course in one hour, 17 minutes and 22 seconds.