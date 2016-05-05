Chester Races: Glorious weather to bring thousands of visitors to the Roodee

THOUSANDS of people are expected to descend on Chester this week for the first race meeting of the year, with a forecast of fine weather.

The city centre streets were flooded by lunchtime on Wednesday as punters decked out in their glad-rags headed to the Roodee to try their luck on the first fixture of the three-day May Festival.

The races are seen as a double-edged sword by many, pumping cash into the local economy but creating a headache in terms of drunken anti-social behaviour.

Pictures by Simon Warburton / NWN Media

Police traditionally step up their presence, and Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) have pledged to ensure temporary loos are in place in the centre. Street-cleaning will also take place from 4am to 9pm.

Carl Critchlow, manager of CH1ChesterBID, which has a membership of more than 500 city businesses, said the races provided an undeniable boost to the city's economy.

However, he told the Leader some members had concerns about the “challenges” traditionally associated with race days.

He said: “Like many other people, we’re excited to see Chester Races get under way in 2016. It’s an important part of the region’s event calendar and provides enormous economic benefits to the city, attracting thousands of people from around the country every year, many of whom stay in city centre hotels and enjoy our pubs, bars and restaurants as part of the experience.

“We want race-goers to enjoy themselves but it’s important they are respectful of other people in the city centre during their visit. We appreciate that some of our BID members experience challenges associated with race days and we are committed to working with them to manage any concerns.

“We’ve already engaged with Cheshire Constabulary and, working in partnership with a range of other city stakeholders, are supporting the drive to promote safety in the city centre as an ongoing priority. We hope people have a fantastic time at this year’s events and festivals and we look forward to another great year of racing in Chester.”

Last year, city centre traders in the Watergate Street area, which leads down to the racecourse, complained that their shop doorways were being used as toilets. Some experienced vandalism and other loutish behaviour.

This prompted the chief executive of Chester Race Company, Richard Thomas, to ban people from taking alcohol onto the open course.

He also said he had been working “behind the scenes” with both Cheshire Police and the council to ensure race days were safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Speaking in June 2015, he said: “We have taken on board comments from those affected by the influx of racegoers to the city. Anti-social behaviour is not acceptable anywhere and it is our intention to do as much as possible to mitigate any inconveniences to residents and businesses alike.”

Ticket sales are reportedly up on last year and the racecourse is currently riding high, having just been named the ROA (Racehorse Owners Association) large racecourse of the year.

The first four races of each day of the May Festival will be televised on Channel 4.

Mr Thomas said: “It has rained for the last three years at this meeting , but the weather forecast is for a dry and warmer week.”