The Queen at 90: Celebrating our monarch's visits to Wrexham, Flintshire and Chester

AS The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday today Joanne Shone looks back at some of her royal visits to the area and the welcome she has always received from the crowds who turned out to see her...

How many 90-year-olds do you know who regularly hop onto a horse for an early afternoon ride in the countryside?

I can only think of one, and she’s some lady.

Our Queen, who is 90 today, has never faltered in her dedication to her country and the Commonwealth, and as she moves seamlessly into another decade one can only marvel at her stamina and resilience.

This remarkable nonagenarian, who was not born to be Queen, still undertakes a rigorous round of royal duties hosting state banquets, garden parties and receptions and travels far and wide to carry out a whole range of royal engagements, from all the pomp and ceremony of the State Opening of Parliament to handing out Maundy Money or visiting schools, factories and hospitals.

Whatever the weather she arrives with a smile, and of course there’s that regal wave of a gloved hand.

I have seen that smile and that gloved hand many times covering her visits to North Wales and Chester for the Leader.

And no single event more underlined her stoic sense of duty in the face of the worst of British weather than the day she arrived to open the Flintshire Bridge in March, 1998.

The wind was howling and the rain was driving up the Dee Estuary as the Queen walked onto the bridge under a huge umbrella. Of course the usual local dignitaries were there trying not to look too sodden and weatherbeaten, but it was the soaking wet ordinary folk who earned her biggest smile.

Everyone cheered. Children clambered onto barriers waving a sea of miniature flags and forgot how cold they were, while the older ones who had been standing around waiting were regally rewarded for their patriotism.

There had been grumbling in the ranks during the long wait in the cold and wet, but that all stopped the minute that most royal of royal visitors came into view.

The Queen has visited the Leader area a number of times, including ‘walkabouts’ in Chester, Mold, Wrexham and Llangollen. She has enjoyed a day out at Chester Races; she was there to open Mold’s Theatr Clwyd and Wrexham’s Waterworld; and in 1957 she paid a visit to the Chester Royal Infirmary before being driven in a cavalcade through Chester city centre to open Chester’s County Hall.

Crowds were delighted when she arrived to open the Royal International Pavilion in Llangollen in 1992 on her second appearance on the eisteddfod field. Her original visit was one of the first of her reign in 1953.

Respect and loyalty to The Crown has never wavered over the years. Half a century later, in 2003, the Queen accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh received a huge welcome from the people of Wrexham and Flintshire, arriving at Flint railway station by the royal train.

Half an hour or so later Mold town centre was lined with well wishers as the royal car drove down the high street.

Hundreds more crowded the approach to St Mary’s Church in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the Queen and Prince Philip.

It was a red letter day for the whole area as the royal couple then visited Wrexham barracks in Hightown, where the Queen took part in a tree planting ceremony outside the then headquarters of the Royal Welch Fusiliers.

The Queen has brought the town of Flint to a standstill twice, first when she opened Delyn House in 1984 and then seven years later when she toured the Kimberly-Clark factory to officially open its Coleshill Mill.

It was there her smile slipped momentarily when a well meaning onlooker tried to shove a bunch of flowers through the half open window of the royal limousine.

Despite her innocuous appearance the over enthusiastic royalist was tackled by a police escort, her broken flowers strewn in the gutter as the official car accelerated through the factory gates and out of sight.

The woman was shaken, but understood she had inadvertently created a breach of security, that could have placed the Queen in danger. She was undaunted though, vowing to wait an hour or so to hopefully see The Queen as she left. It was her Queen and she was determined to see her,

That’s the kind of loyality this remarkable woman has earned over the years and today everyone who has ever caught a glimpse of her, or has ever shaken the gloved royal hand will be joining together to send the most sincere happy birthday wishes to a Queen who will always be welcome in our hillsides and welcome in our valleys.

Happy birthday Ma’am.