Free Christmas storytelling event in Tattenhall

A LUXURY retirement village operator is holding a free Christmas stroytelling event in Tattenhall.

The event will take place on Saturday (December 2), with a variety of time slots available throughout the day.

Inspired Villages is offering children from the region, as well as families and their grandparents, a magical Christmas Storytelling Adventure. They will have fun learning about what Father Christmas gets up to in between his busy Christmas deliveries, followed by a festive themed afternoon tea.

Initially open to 15 local schools, the competition invited children to nominate their grandparents or older relative as to why they find him or her so inspirational. With an exciting incentive on offer for the schools of sports or educational equipment, lots of entries have already been received but Inspired are now opening entries to all local children and their grandparents to celebrate a magical Christmas.

Sales and marketing director, James Cobb said: “At Inspired, as a retirement community provider, we are keen to support inter-generational communication. We decided a lovely way to do this was to celebrate our grandparents and older community members this Christmas with a magical storytelling event. We can’t wait to welcome lots of local children and their families to the event and they may even discover where Father Christmas comes to relax in between shifts!”

The free event takes place between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, with each child and up to five family members receiving a magical Christmas adventure lasting half an hour, at designated times throughout the day, and a Christmas gift for every child.

To book a place, call 01829 289124.