Talk about green belts to be given to Civic Trust members at Grosvenor Museum

JOHN Grindrod will give a talk to Chester Civic Trust members about his latest book Outskirts - life on the edge.

The book is a personal account of growing up on the fringes of London and a meditation on the past and future of Britain's green belts.

It is 70 years since the pioneering 1947 Town and Country Planning Act established the concept of green belts.

The talk will be held at the Grosvenor Museum Lecture Theatre on Wednesday, November 15, at 7.30pm.

Admission is free for members and guests are welcome on payment of £4 on the door.