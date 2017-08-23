LA pop star Fiona Grey to play gig in Chester

A HOTLY-tipped American pop star has confirmed a gig in Chester as part of her UK tour.

Fiona Grey is a 22-year-old composer and songwriter based in Los Angeles, by way of Chicago.

With a background in musical theater performance, and influences including David Bowie, Debbie Harry and Missing Persons, Grey has been praised for her edgy songs and energetic live performances.

Dubbed a “very worthy young pop talent” by Popmatters, she has performed at notable LA venues such as Troubadour and Resident, and shared the bill with popular acts including Charli XCX and Foals while touring as a backing vocalist for KITTEN.

Grey is currently gearing up for the release of her newest EP, due out in the autumn. The record, according to Grey, will examine our culture’s widespread infatuation with pop culture and obsession with love.

Fiona Grey plays Chester’s Telford’s Warehouse on Friday, September 8. Free before 9pm / £4 after.