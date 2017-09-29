Watch as Chester students celebrate geography award by arranging themselves into map of the world

PUPILS from a Chester school formed a map of the world to celebrate being given a prestigious geography award.

Queen’s School in Chester has been awarded The Secondary Geography Quality Mark (SGQM) in recognition of excellence in teaching and learning in geography.

The SGQM is a prestigious award which recognises quality and progress in geography leadership, curriculum development and learning and teaching in schools.

All the award winners undergo a rigorous moderation process, and the team of assessors were hugely impressed by the manner in which all are continuing to embrace new and innovative approaches to teaching geography.

The SGQM recognises student attainment, progress and achievement in geographical knowledge, understanding, values and skills, and sets expectations about the quality of teaching in geography. It promotes effective subject leadership and management, helping subject leaders raise the standards of geography in their schools.

Students have complimented what they have learnt in the classroom with field trips to London, Liverpool, North Wales, and Iceland.

Head of Geography Miss Aldridge said: “We are so proud to have achieved this award on the back of an outstanding year of exam results. We work hard to ensure girls gain a full rounded knowledge and understanding of geography both inside and outside the classroom with field trips to a variety of places including Iceland, London, Liverpool and North Wales. Here the girls are able to adapt their classroom knowledge to the real world with practical experiments and research.

”The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole department and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Queens School, City Walls Road, Chester, will be holding an open morning on Saturday, October 14.