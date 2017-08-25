Chester FC stars in surprise visit to young soccer school aces

Young football fans attending Chester FC’s soccer school received a surprised visit from the Blues’ first-team squad.

Players including Kingsley James, Ross Hannah and Ryan Astles called in at Footgolf Chester to meet the children, sign autographs and have photographs taken.

The squad also joined in an impromptu match with the youngsters and tackled the Mollington venue’s footgolf course and skill challenges.

Steph Oscroft, of the Chester FC Community Trust, said: “The players were brilliant with the children, taking the time to answer questions, have selfies and playing games.

“The Chester FC Soccer School has been running through the summer holidays and we’ve had a great response from youngsters and parents.

“We’ve had regular visits from players, but to have the entire first-team squad turn up was a fantastic surprise and the children loved it.”