Chester RUFC record successive victories with Blaydon win

CHESTER recorded successive National League Division Two North victories for only the second time this season with a 29-7 home win against Blaydon.

Coach Jan van Deventer had called on his side to capitalise on home advantage for a second successive week and his players duly obliged.

Tom Foden laid down an early marker for the hosts as he gathered possession following a 10m line-out before driving over the line, Ed Morris converting.

Blaydon drew level, but Chester restored their lead as Ross White powered over the line, with Morris adding the extras.

Alick Croft, Jonny Charmley and Alex Reed then crossed to help secure Chester’s bonus-point.

Van Deventer said: “That’s two good bonus point wins back to back now with two solid home performances from us.

“The conditions were tough and made it hard-going for both sets of players, but I thought we dealt with that side of things brilliantly.

“The guys have given everything and have come away with another important win, which can hopefully give us momentum for the rest of the season.

“It’s been a bit stop-start this season but backing up last week’s win against Blaydon is really pleasing.”

Stourbridge closed to within two points of leaders Sale with a 23-12 win over Leicester Lions, while Hinckley lost 14-8 at Sheffield.

Tynedale hammered South Leicester 52-33, Huddersfield lost 43-5 at Wharfedale, Otley were

28-17 winners over Sheffield and Sedgley Park won 22-17 at Luctonians.