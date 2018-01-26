Chester 'taking nothing for granted' ahead of Wharfedale clash

CHESTER will take ‘nothing for granted’ when they visit lowly Wharfedale tomorrow, according to coach Jan van Deventer.

The South African has consistently highlighted the difficulty of collecting victories on the road in Division Two North this term.

Last weekend’s 24-12 win against Stourbridge maintained Chester’s fine record at Hare Lane, though away victories have so far proved more elusive.

And Deventer insists there is no room for complacency against tomorrow’s opponents who currently sit second from bottom in the table.

He said: “It’s something I’ve stressed to all of the players here; every away game in this league is tough and each one is a battle for the points.

“Lots of teams have recruited well and have raised their standards this season and I think that’s reflected in the unpredictability of the league.

“Every team, even those near the bottom of the table, look at their home games as a platform to build success on and improve their league position. We’re no different and have done pretty well at Hare Lane so far, but we need to improve our away form.

“On paper, the Wharfedale game is a great chance for us to do that when you look at their league position, but you can take nothing for granted.

“It’s vital we’re fully focused on playing our game properly and be at our best to give ourselves the best possible chance of doubling up on the back of an excellent performance against Stourbridge.

“We didn’t give them any time to settle into any kind of rhythm and as the game went on we grew in confidence and looked like the better side.

"We played some excellent running rugby and worked extremely hard for a good result, so we can be proud of that performance against a solid top four side.

“But now we’re completely focused on Wharfedale and the players know it’s vital that we go up there and play the big moments right and come away with a win one way or another.”

Chester edged to a narrow 10-3 victory in October’s reverse fixture when Andy Baston’s converted try proved decisive.

Kyle Joseph will be unavailable for the trip to West Yorkshire after the powerful blindside flanker sustained a hamstring injury against Stourbridge.

Leaders Sale visit Hinckley in a first-v-second clash while high-flying Sedgley Park head to Macclesfield.

Stourbridge host Blaydon, South Leicester visit rock bottom Sheffield, Luctonians are at home to Huddersfield, Sheffield Tigers visit Tynedale while Otley host Leicester Lions.