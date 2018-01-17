Chester Racecourse to show away racing screeings including Cheltenham and Aintree

Chester Racecourse are giving racing fans the chance to watch 2018’s flat and jumps highlights as part of their away screeings.

This year, the 1539 Restaurant and Bar are inviting guests to witness live nail-biting action from top-class group and handicap contests, from the Cheltenham Festival from Tuesday 13 to Friday 16 March, The Grand National on the Saturday 14 April, Ladies Day at Royal Ascot on the Thursday 21 June to the Prix De L’arc De Triomphe on Sunday 7 October.

Away screening experiences are available from just £27.50 per person and packages include a three-course lunch, television viewing of all races on the day and table service betting with Chester Bet.

Chester’s on site gastro pub, The White Horse will also be screening races on Gold Cup Day March 16 and the Grand National. All races will be shown in the conservatory, where guests will also be able to enjoy a three-course pub lunch from a set menu and table service betting with Chester Bet for £25 per person.

To book a table in 1539 Restaurant & Bar visit www.restaurant1539.co.uk, or call 01244 304 611, or email info@restaurant1539.co.uk.

To book a table in The White Horse visit www.thewhitehorsechester.co.uk, or call 01244 304 650, or email manager@thewhitehorsecheste.co.uk.