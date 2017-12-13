Nix storm to final

CHESHIRE PHOENIX stormed into the BBL Cup final with a stunning comeback victory against London Lions.

The Ellesmere Port side clawed back a 13-point deficit from the home leg of their semi-final with an emphatic

83-67 win in the capital.

The Nix led from the outset in the contest with Orlan Jackman, CJ Gettys and Robert Sandoval all in fine form for the visitors.

Jackman, who won the competition with Newcastle Eagles last term, found his rhythm early in the contest and quickly set about amassing a game-high 23-point haul.

Gettys and Sandoval accrued 17 and 16 points respectively in a contest dominated by the visitors.

The Nix surged into a 26-15 lead by the end of the first quarter on the back of Jackman and Sandoval’s early attacking endeavours.

In the second quarter Malcolm Riley netted a three-pointer at the buzzer to open up a 17-point Nix lead at the midway point.

An evenly-contested third quarter ended with the Nix 64-46 up and holding a five point aggregate lead outright.

The Lions made a late rally in the final 10 minutes but found the Nix solid in defence as the visitors stood firm to seal the club’s first final appearance in the cup since 2010.

Delighted Nix coach Ben Thomas said: “It was a fantastic win and a real accomplishment for the team as a whole.

“Over 40 minutes we were very impressive and a big part of that was us not having a game on the Friday.

“All of our focus was on this semi-final and that definitely worked in our favour, whereas London had their away game against Leicester to contend with.

“Just as pleasing as the result though, was the week of preparation that went into securing this victory.

“We used the seven days beforehand to ensure we all knew our jobs and I was delighted that everyone bought into what we were doing.

“On the Tuesday before training we all sat down and looked at the game objectively.

“I told the players that we had every chance of overturning London’s 13-point lead if we managed the game properly instead of chasing it for 40 minutes.

“All we had to do was claw back four points in each quarter and keep on top of them, but in the end we surpassed that and came away with a convincing win.

“To see the players take the game plan and execute it brilliantly is really satisfying and we can be proud that we’ve made it to our first cup final in a long, long time.”

The Nix will face either Worcester Wolves or Sheffield Sharks in the cup final.

The Wolves hold a 10-point advantage heading into the second leg which is scheduled to be played on December 20.

In the BBL Trophy, Plymouth Raiders beat Bristol Flyers 84-80 to progress.