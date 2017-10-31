Chester RUFC: Head coach hails 'excellent' 34-20 victory over Huddersfield

CHESTER recorded an excellent 34-20 success over newly-promoted Huddersfield at Hare Lane in their latest National League Two North clash.

Jan van Deventer’s side dominated the first-half to stretch out into a 22-10 lead at the break, some decent team play leading to the opener before the officials awarded Chester a penalty try on 30 minutes after the referee grew frustrated with Huddersfield’s constant infringements and gave the decision for a deliberate knock on.

Liam McGovern then slotted home a 35-metre penalty with a couple of minutes left in the first-half as the two teams exchanged three-pointers, but there was still time for Harry Craven and Liam Gill to set up McGovern for another try in the far corner.

Chester’s lead was suddenly cut to just two points 10 minutes after the restart as a penalty followed by a converted try had the Yorkshire side dreaming of a famous comeback.

But van Deventer’s team railled strongly and Guy Ford crashed home for a try with a superb run down the right wing, before the forwards drove over for a late final try, converted by McGovern to wrap up victory.

“It was a really good performance,” explained head coach van Deventer.

“We showed glimpses of what a good team we could be here. We were the better team for long periods and although they got back into it at 22-20, we came through to beat a strong, physical Huddersfield side who were very good in the scrum and at the set piece.

“I’m really delighted as we were in total control at half-time but we allowed them back into it and it was getting nervy, but we showed strength and character to get the two late tries and pull clear.

“They had a lot of territory in the second half but we defended well. There were some impressive individual performance but as a whole team we were excellent and it was a great display.”