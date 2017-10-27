Deventer targets home comforts against Huddersfield

Jan Van Deventer has called on Chester to bounce back from last weekend’s ‘wasteful performance’ with a win against Huddersfield tomorrow.

The South African saw his side fail to convert sustained pressure into points in their disappointing 29-14 reverse at Blaydon.

Chester monopolised possession from the start but were made to pay as the hosts ran in two second-half tries to snatch the win.

The result saw Chester leapfrogged by Huddersfield in the Division Two standings and Deventer has challenged his players to be more ruthless against the West Yorkshire side tomorrow.

He said: “We know we have to do much better against Huddersfield.

“We showed a lack of quality in key areas last weekend, which is very unlike us and we weren’t able to capitalise on the positive elements of our performance early on.

“The most annoying aspect is that we created so much with our attacking play but didn’t convert those chances when we’re on top.

“We’ve been found out a few times already this season and have struggled to find much consistency in our away games.

“But we’re back at home this weekend and we have a chance to right a few wrongs against a team just above us in the table.

“Huddersfield are a strong side and have done really well in this division since getting promoted last year.

“They had a big win at home to Wharfedale last weekend and have shown already they’re more than capable of competing against Division Two opposition.

“I expect it to be a forward-dominated game and we’ll have to work hard to establish positive momentum and make the most of it in the periods when we find ourselves dominating.

“We have quality within our squad and the ability to punish sides so we’re targeting a big performance with some big players coming back into contention for us.”

Hooker Andy Baston could return for the clash at Hare Lane, along with forward Alex Reed and Flanker Mike Craven.

Stourbridge lead the division and will look to register a ninth successive victory in their home clash with third-placed Sedgeley Park.

Second meets fourth when Tynedale host Hinckley, while Sheffield take on Blaydon, Sale visit Otley, Luctonians entertain Sheffield Tigers, South Leicester go to Macclesfield, and Wharfedale host Leicester Lions