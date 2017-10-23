'Wasteful' Chester RUFC suffer 29-14 defeat at Blaydon

CHESTER coach Jan van Deventer was left frustrated by his side’s ‘wastefulness’ in their 29-14 defeat at Blaydon.

The visitors monopolised possession from the start but were unable to translate that pressure into points as they dropped the ball three times when in a good position and it was Blaydon that struck first.

A rolling maul allowed Blaydon prop forward Alex Dodd to touch down for a converted try before a late penalty gave them a 10-0 lead at the interval.

Deventer’s side fought back after the restart and took a four-point lead with two converted tries in quick succession from forwards Colin Campbell and Ross White.

But Blaydon hit back immediately when centre James Cooney secured possession before making a diagonal break before slipping an inside pass to lock-forward Harry Borthwick who crossed for a converted score.

Chester continued to pressure and probe deep into Blaydon territory, but they were caught out when the hosts gathered possession and Ryan Foreman and Tom Small combined to release winger Jack Appleton who stormed over the whitewash.

Two minutes later and the result was virtually secured when Small again was the provider to send replacement Tom Gorman skipping down the other wing for a bonus point try.

A fourth defeat of the season was hard to take for Deventer who felt his side’s performance merited more.

He said: “It’s a really disappointing result for us.

“The most annoying aspect is that we created so much with our attacking play but didn’t convert those chances when we’re on top.

“We should have been well ahead by half-time and the game could have been long gone for them. I felt we were the better side in the game up to that point, but instead we’re behind and having to fight our way back into the game.

“The momentum was there we just didn’t capitalise and then we’ve been punished late on by Blaydon who were spurred on by their home crowd.

“There was a real lack of quality from our point of view and that needs to improve quickly because Blaydon have showed us how other teams will punish you if you’re not up to standard.”

Leaders Stourbridge were 27-13 victors at Leicester Lions, while second-placed Tynedale lost 25-17 at South Leicester.

Sedgley Park were 31-13 winners against Luctonians, Sheffield Tigers beat Otley 35-21, Wharfedale lost 43-27 at Huddersfield, Sale beat visiting Macclesfield 19-3, while Hinckley enjoyed a 36-22 win over Sheffield.