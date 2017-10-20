Chester on the road again for Blaydon away day

JAN VAN DEVENTER says Chester’s first away win of the season has got the ‘monkey off their back’ ahead of another away day.

Chester make the 370-mile round trip to the north east tomorrow (Saturday) to face Blaydon, buoyed by a 24-14 win at Sheffield last time out.

Deventer insists that a maiden victory on the road has instilled confidence ahead of their longest away trip of the campaign.

He said: ”We turned in a really good performance in difficult blustery conditions and I was delighted to come away with our first win of the season.

“Our form at home has generally been good and we wanted to pick up a first away win to get the monkey off our backs.

“To have got the win without five or six of our regular first team starters made it even more enjoyable and I’m really pleased with everyone whose stepped up for us in our recent games.

“The most important thing this weekend is that we deliver another big performance to back up the Sheffield result.

“We’ve got some big players coming back in for the Blaydon game which gives me the nice problem of a selection headache for the first time this season.”

A 27-19 success at Wharfedale last weekend earned Blaydon their first win in three and pulled them clear of the foot of the table.

Relagated last term, Blaydon have struggled to adjust to the rigours of Division Two, which Deventer maintains is becoming increasingly competitive year on year.

“Blaydon have struggled a bit results-wise so far, which just goes to show how tough this league can be for teams week in week out” he said. “We can’t get complacent on the back of just one good result away from home, you have to build on it.

“The Sheffield result is behind us now and the onus is on us to ensure the preparation is right for the long journey up to Blaydon so we can come away with a positive result.”

Chester are boosted by the return of Guy Ford, Alex Reid, Tom Foden and Matt Crow to the first team squad following recent absences.

Both Stourbridge and Tynedale will look to preserve their perfect starts at Leicester Lions and South Leicester respectively.

Third-placed Sedgley Park host Luctonians, Hinckley entertain Sheffield, Macclesfield are at Sale, Huddersfield host Wharfedale, while Otley go to Sheffield Tigers.