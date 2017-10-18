Chester RUFC claim first away win with Sheffield success

JAN VAN DEVENTER hailed Chester’s strength in depth after they claimed a first away win of the Two North campaign in a 24-14 success at Sheffield.

The depleted visitors took to the field shorn of six regular first team starters with coach Deventer drawing heavily on Chester’s seconds squad for the fixture.

Trailing 7-0 to the Yorkshire side early on, Liam McGovern reduced arrears with a well-judged penalty when kicking into the wind.

Josh Woods then put Chester ahead as he powered over the whitewash from close range, before another McGovern penalty soon afterwards put them four points clear at half-time.

The visitors took full advantage of the wind at their backs after the restart as McGovern’s third penalty sailed between the uprights to make it 14-7 on 46 minutes.

The hosts levelled four minutes later with a well-worked try, before McGovern’s reliable boot retained a three-point advantage after another penalty for Deventer’s men.

From there Chester stepped up their pursuit of an away day victory and claimed it when James Roberts crossed for their second score, before McGovern added the extras.

The win lifted Chester to eighth in the Division Two North standings and left Deventer delighted.

He said: “It was a very pleasing win, particularly given the injuries we’ve had and the unavailability of so many of our first team squad.

“I think we must have been without five or six of the regular guys who have been at the heart of this team since I’ve been involved with the club. It’s a credit to the lads who’ve come in from the seconds and done superbly well for us when called up.

“In the second half I felt we made better use of the conditions and implemented our running game a little more to good effect. We turned in a really good performance in difficult blustery conditions and I’m delighted that we’ve come away with our first win of the season.”