Chester pursue first away win at Sheffield

Jan van Deventer has challenged his Chester side to register their first away win of the season at Sheffield tomorrow.

Three home victories in Division Two North have been offset by as many away defeats with Chester in mid-table after six games.

That two of those defeats came at strong Stourbridge and Tynedale sides softens the blow, but Deventer is keen to see his side kick-start their away form.

He said: “Strong home form is a vital part of any successful season, but picking up points on the road is important too. Obviously heading to Stourbridge and Tynedale, who will be chasing the league title this year, is a tough start to our away fixture list.

“At Tynedale we were beaten quite heavily and sometimes you’ve just got to hold your hands up when you’re so well beaten.

“But hopefully we can pick up the points when we go to Sheffield, who have found it pretty tough in this league since they were promoted last season.”

Chester go into the game on the back of an attritional 10-3 victory over Wharfedale after Andy Baston’s first half try proved decisive at Hare Lane.

Winless Sheffield are currently bottom of the league, with five losing bonus points to show for their efforts to date.

Well-versed in the demands of a highly-competitive division, Deventer is not surprised by Sheffield’s struggles to date.

“It’s the same for any newly-promoted club” he added. “It takes time to adapt to new teams and a higher standard of rugby and it can be tough to pick up points.

“But I know that we’ll be coming up against a well-organised Sheffield side who’ll be desperate to turn us over.

“They’ll look to pressure us deep in our half and I expect them to try to dominate at set-pieces and line-outs in particular.

“Hopefully the weather will be much better for this one, because I felt we struggled to get a rhythm going against Wharfedale with the rain being so heavy.

“Even though we eventually won the game in really bad conditions, we weren’t clinical enough and our final pass was lacking at times.

“That needs to be much better this weekend for the type of rugby we want to play so we convert the chances we create.”

After sustaining concussion against Wharfedale, Baston misses the trip for Chester while Guy Ford and Tom Foden remain injured.

Pacesetters Stourbridge host Huddersfield, while Tynedale host promotion rivals Sale.

South Leicester go to Hinckley, Luctonians host Leicester Lions, Sheffield Tigers visit Macclesfield, while Wharfedale host Blaydon.