Chester Boughton Hall can take step closer to wrapping up title against Cheadle

CHESTER BOUGHTON HALL can take a massive step towards regaining the Premier League title with a home victory over Cheadle tomorrow.

Ross Dixon’s in-form outfit – who thrashed Bowdon last weekend to maintain a 12-point lead over Nantwich – are just three games away from clinching a first league championship since 2013, and welcome a Cheadle side who lie ninth and aren't out of relegation danger just yet.

It promises to be an enthralling weekend for the Filkins Lane side, who then travel to Parkgate on Sunday to face Neston in the Cheshire Cup final (1pm).

“It’s getting to the business end of the season now,” said Dixon, who took over from his brother Lee at the start of the campaign.

"We’re 12 points ahead of Nantwich and we’re focused on trying to win our final three games – home to Cheadle, away to Toft and home to Hyde.

“Cheadle had a great win over Alderley Edge last week to move out of the relegation zone but it’s very tight down there and they’ll be looking to push away.

“They’re captained by Dan Brown who we know well and we’ll have to be at our best to get the right result.

“We’ve got our full team out again and the adrenaline is really beginning to kick in. It’s a great position to be in – ultimately we’re in control of our own destiny so we’ll be fighting to the end.”

Hall’s one-day side is led by former Glamorgan all-rounder Will Owen, who is looking to regain the Cheshire Cup trophy which Chester won four years running between 2012 and 2015.

“After Hyde won it last year, we’re keen to regain the trophy,” Owen said. “Neston are well equipped for cup competitions as they showed by winning the League T20 Trophy this year so it’s a tough game with local pride adding an extra edge.

“It’s been a great cup run with good wins over Wallasey, Grappenhall, Didsbury and New Brighton so we’ll go to Parkgate full of confidence.

“The luck hasn’t been with us for cup draws this year as we’ve been away for nearly all games. In all competitions this will be our fifth trip to Neston this year so we know the place pretty well!

“And we’ll have plenty of travelling support behind us so it should be a great occasion.”

Neston, who have former Hall bowler Ash Davis in their ranks, could do Hall a favour 24 hours earlier when they facing Hall’s nearest title rivals Nantwich at Parkgate in the league, while Alderley Edge’s title charge looks over ahead of their must-win home clash with Toft.

Hyde go to Timperley, Bramhall host Grappenhall and Didsbury visit Bowdon.

A thrilling title race has developed in Division Two and Alvanley are in pole position to claim promotion.

Chris Charles’ side completed a crucial 13-run win over Bredbury St Marks last weekend to move 13 points clear of Romiley at the summit, and it’s Romiley who are the visitors tomorrow in a crunch clash.

Barrow were 50 points clear of the chasing pack at one stage but their form has nosedived and they now lie fourth ahead of a trip to Mobberley, while third-placed Stockport host Brooklands and are just three points further back.

Tattenhall have hauled themselves out of the drop zone ahead of a trip to Cheadle Hulme while Christleton head to Northwich.

In the Cheshire Cricket League, Chester County Officers host Stretton in Division Three, while promotion chasing Westminster Park have a week off and will hope to Old Parkonians slip up in the title race.

In Division Five, Saughall lie fourth in the table ahead of their trip to south Manchester side Styal.