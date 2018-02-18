Nevermoor author launches writing competition for Chester schoolchildren

A new writing competition for Chester schoolchildren was launched with a visit from Australian novelist Jessica Townsend.

Jessica is the author of the book Nevermoor, the Trials of Morrigan Crow, which has been shortlisted for the Waterstone's Children's Book Prize and bought by 20th Century Fox to be adapted for film.

The writer as invited to The Queen's School to talk about her book and launch the school’s new Grrrl Power writing competition. The competition is designed to encourage children, both boys and girls, to include strong female characters in their writing.

Jessica spoke enthusiastically to an invited audience of local schoolchildren about her childhood, her passion for writing and what it is really like to be a writer.

She said: "Strong female characters are close to my heart – my writing is full of them as is the work of some of my favourite authors like Roald Dahl, Philip Pullman and of course JK Rowling.

"I hope this competition inspires children who love reading to give writing a go themselves, to explore their own imaginations and ideas and just put pen to paper.

"They shouldn’t worry about being perfect – its takes years and lots of editing to write a book even as an adult but the good thing is that it is fun, free and you can do it in your pyjamas!”

The Queen's School Grrrl Power competition is open to all pupils in Years 2-6 at any local school. There is a maximum 500 word limit and a deadline of the end of March for submissions.

Children can write prose, poetry, a letter, a script – anything that inspires them – and the winners will be judged by the Youth Libraries Group who also judge the Carnegie Kate Greenaway children's book awards alongside The Queen’s Senior School English department.

The best entries will win their writing typeset and illustrated by professional children's book illustrator Abi Whitehouse.

For further information on the rules and how to enter visit The Grrrl Power page of The Queen's School website (www.thequeensschool.co.uk).