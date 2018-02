AN EVENT to celebrate the 72nd Charter Anniversary of the Inner Wheel Club of Chester took place on Monday.

The evening, hosted by past president Nadine Morris, was held at the Mercure Abbott’s Well Hotel.

Among the guests were the Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels, the district chairman of Inner Wheel District 18, and the presidents of Chester Rotary and Chester Deva.

The speaker was Ray O’Brien of Merseyside Entertainers.