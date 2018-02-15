Chester school's lacrosse team wins third regional championship

A TEAM of lacrosse players from The Queen’s School in Chester has won the North Schools Championship title for the third year in a row.

The win for the U14s at York last week was the third for the team who won the U13s last year and the U12s before that.

They entered the tournament as clear favourites which brought with it extra pressure.

But the girls rose to the challenge to return to Chester victorious having won all their matches.

Year 9 pupil and team captain Ella Dimbylow said: “Our first match was against Harrogate Ladies’ College and they scored first which knocked us back a little bit but luckily by the time the final whistle came we were 2-1 up.

“We won our next match and then had to play Moreton Hall who had beaten us earlier in the year.

“We knew we had a chance if we won this match but unfortunately they scored first. We fought back though and soon it was 2-1. Then our goalie made an incredible save which saved us the match – we were so happy that we had won our most important game so far!”

The next three games were won comfortably and enabled Queen’s to face – and beat 2-1 – Bolton School in the final game.

Ella added: “We had won the competition again and it felt amazing to have done it for three years in a row. We were slightly shocked and also completely shattered as we had played the whole tournament without a sub!”