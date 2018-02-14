Pupils at Blacon school create 'huge, magic, flying book' in bid to bag prize

YOUNGSTERS at a Chester school created a “giant, magic, flying book” in a bid to bag a national prize.

Pupils at J H Godwin Primary School in Blacon have been working hard on their entry for the World Book Day Award, sponsored by Olympic cyclist and writer Sir Chris Hoy.

The themes for the competition were ‘flying high in reading’ and ‘teamwork’.

Reading ambassadors from each class came up with the idea of making the giant, flying book adorned with child-crafted book covers by their favourite authors.

Holly Norton, English teacher at the school, added: “Inside, the school worked together to create a story about four super librarians who awake in J H Godwin Book Land to discover that all of the books have been stolen by Blurb the last book demon of his kind.

“The librarians use learning powers such as ‘noticing’, ‘perseverance’, ‘collaboration’ and ‘capitalising’, along with a magical douse of bad grammar, to defeat the demon.”

The school is hoping to win one of the prizes which will allow them to buy new books.